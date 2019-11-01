Woman found with almost 2 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as Mexican candies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 33-year-old Leanne Garza of Rio Grande City is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, waiting for U.S. Marshals after she was caught with almost two pounds of methamphetamine.
Garza pleaded guilty to accepting the substance for distribution back on Nov. 21, 2018, after being arrested with her boyfriend, a member of the Texas Chicano Brotherhood.
DEA agents identified a 12″ x 12″ parcel containing approximately two pounds of methamphetamine sent priority mail from the Rio Grande Valley. U.S. Postal Inspectors found three white crystal packages concealed inside cereal boxes and a stuffed animal.
Court documents say the methamphetamine had been disguised as Mexican candies.
Officers intercepted Garza and her boyfriend, Lazaro Eden Flores, when they came to pick up the package.
Garza gave the initial consent to search, but when LPD officers approached Flores, he started to drive away. When officers spoke with him after a traffic stop, he identified himself as a major in the Texas Chicano Brotherhood street gang, but said he was just helping Flores get her mail.
He denied knowing anything about a package and denied consent to search.
Police conducted a search after a K-9 alerted on the vehicle and found a number of concealed compartments and MoneyGram receipts.
Flores and Garza were taken into custody and the package was sent for testing. It came back positive for methamphetamine with a combined net weight of 776.8 grams (1.71 pounds).
