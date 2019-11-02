END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!
Sudan 59 Plains 0
O' Donnell 46 Sands 0
Trinity Christian 49 Fort Worth Temple 12
Guthrie 2 Paint Creek 0 (forfeit)
Kingdom Prep 34 Claude 10
Snyder 21 Lamesa 8
Seminole 52 Big Spring 7
Ralls 54 Crosbyton 8
Brownfield 55 Tornillo 0
Ropes 64 Meadow 16
Spur 58 Hermleigh 6
McLean 60 Valley 14
Seagraves 40 SpringLake-Earth 12
Friona 42 Tulia 14
Post 53 New Deal 0
Amherst 58 Cotton Center 16
Nazareth 62 Hart 12
Loop 74 Wilson 26
Tahoka 41 Lockney 8
Petersburg 38 Happy 36
Idalou 44 Stanton 6
Morton 2 Wellman-Union 0 (forfeit)
Jayton 62 Lueders-Avoca 8
Lubbock Christian 20 Trinity Willow Park 13
Abernathy 65 Roosevelt 0
Smyer 42 New Home 24
Levelland 21 Perryton 14
Farwell 20 Bovina 18
Slaton 70 Muleshoe 28
Sundown 54 Olton 22
Whitharral 66 Anton 62
Denver City 63 Kermit 21
Frenship 24 Odessa Permian 13
Shallowater 43 Littlefield 21
Lubbock-Cooper 49 Abilene Wylie 14
Canadian 66 Dimmitt 18
Ira 58 Aspermont 16
Crowell 32 Paducah 28
Hale Center 40 Floydada 6
Monterey 62 Caprock 27
Amarillo 65 Lubbock High 20
Sweetwater 35 Fort Stockton 21
Wichita Falls 31 Plainview 6
Klondike 46 Grady 0
Watauga Harvest 54 All Saints 0
