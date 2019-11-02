END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 1

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Nov. 1 (Part 1)
November 1, 2019 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 10:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Nov. 1 (Part 2)

Sudan 59 Plains 0

O' Donnell 46 Sands 0

Trinity Christian 49 Fort Worth Temple 12

Guthrie 2 Paint Creek 0 (forfeit)

Kingdom Prep 34 Claude 10

Snyder 21 Lamesa 8

Seminole 52 Big Spring 7

Ralls 54 Crosbyton 8

Brownfield 55 Tornillo 0

Ropes 64 Meadow 16

Spur 58 Hermleigh 6

McLean 60 Valley 14

Seagraves 40 SpringLake-Earth 12

Friona 42 Tulia 14

Post 53 New Deal 0

Amherst 58 Cotton Center 16

Nazareth 62 Hart 12

Loop 74 Wilson 26

Tahoka 41 Lockney 8

Petersburg 38 Happy 36

Idalou 44 Stanton 6

Morton 2 Wellman-Union 0 (forfeit)

Jayton 62 Lueders-Avoca 8

Lubbock Christian 20 Trinity Willow Park 13

Abernathy 65 Roosevelt 0

Smyer 42 New Home 24

Levelland 21 Perryton 14

Farwell 20 Bovina 18

Slaton 70 Muleshoe 28

Sundown 54 Olton 22

Whitharral 66 Anton 62

Denver City 63 Kermit 21

Frenship 24 Odessa Permian 13

Shallowater 43 Littlefield 21

Lubbock-Cooper 49 Abilene Wylie 14

Canadian 66 Dimmitt 18

Ira 58 Aspermont 16

Crowell 32 Paducah 28

Hale Center 40 Floydada 6

Monterey 62 Caprock 27

Amarillo 65 Lubbock High 20

Sweetwater 35 Fort Stockton 21

Wichita Falls 31 Plainview 6

Klondike 46 Grady 0

Watauga Harvest 54 All Saints 0

