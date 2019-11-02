3 killed, 1 seriously injured in collisions overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have died and one has been seriously injured in two Lubbock accidents overnight.
The first happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of 34th & Indiana.
Police say 36-year-old Johnny Vasquez of Lubbock was riding a 2019 Yamaha westbound when he collided with a Ford F-150 stopped at a red light.
Vasquez died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The second call came in around 2:30 a.m. from the intersection of East 50th Street and the East Loop 289 access road.
Police say a white Dodge pickup was eastbound on 50th Street while a black Chevy pickup was northbound on the East Loop 289 access road.
The vehicles collided at the intersection.
Two people in the Chevy pickup died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was seriously injured and was taken to UMC.
We’ll continue to update these stories as more details are released.
