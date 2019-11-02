Six people taken to hospital, exposed to chemical fumes at adult care facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to chemical fumes at The Plaza adult care facility at 4910 Emory on Saturday.
Lubbock Fire Rescue says an employee was disposing of two chemicals, bleach and scale. The mixture created an off-gas that affected the kitchen and dining hall. The residents were sheltered in their rooms while five employees and one resident were taken to the hospital.
LFR was able to ventilate the building until it was safe.
LFR released this warning on Saturday afternoon: “This accidental chemical mixing further shows the dangers involved if chemicals are not handled properly. All chemicals should be disposed of according to the manufacturer’s recommendations and chemicals should never be mixed.”
