Springlake-Earth to move to six-man football in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leman Saunders with Dave Campbell's Texas Football first reported and KCBD Sports confirmed that in 2020 the Springlake-Earth Wolverines will move down to six-man football.
The Wolverines turned in a snapshot of 88 students and will make the move down to Class 1A next year.
Pete Christy has been in communication with Wolverines head coach Israel DeLeon, and he confirmed the move down with him.
The Springlake-Earth Wolverines will host Bovina next Thursday, marking one of their final games playing 11-man football.
According to Sports Director Pete Christy, the Wolverines are looking for six-man opponents for the 2020 season.
