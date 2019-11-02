Warm and breezy on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Would you like a warm day to get some things done outside? I think Sunday is your day!
Temperatures in the afternoon should warm up into the 70s across the entire South Plains. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, but it won’t be too bad by West Texas standards.
We’ll have a few cold fronts come through the next few days to keep the temperatures from getting too warm, but they will all be relatively weak, just shift winds out of the north, and keep us in the 60s as opposed to the 70s.
Until Wesnesday...
Wednesday is a bit of a question mark. It’s becoming clear we should have a stronger front move through, but we also might have a little moisture returning ahead of it.
If things come together, we could actually be talking about some thunderstorms on Wednesday with some rain lasting into Thursday before quickly tapering off by Thursday morning.
We’ll have to watch the timing of the front over the next couple of days. Not really anticipating severe weather at this point, but we could see some heavier rain if all the ingredients come together. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.