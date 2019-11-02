Wayland Baptist wins homecoming game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a beautiful Saturday afternoon for football in Plainview, the Wayland Baptist football team defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State, 35-14.
In the game against the Aggies, the Pioneers totaled 407 yards on offense.
On the defensive end, Justin Wheeler had a monster game, recording 10 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Win the homecoming win, the Pioneers have rattled off three wins in their last four games to get back to .500 on the season.
Up next, Wayland Baptist will hit the road to face Texas Wesleyan at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
