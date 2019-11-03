Another warm day expected Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That dry cold front is still on the way for late evening into Sunday night.
No rain is expected and really, it's just going to shift winds. Combine that with a bit of cloud cover overnight giving us some insulation, temperatures for Monday morning might stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Monday morning should be a bit warmer then you would otherwise have, afternoon temperatures will follow suit. So it looks like Lubbock will have a good chance of having another day in the 70s.
The next significant weather maker is on the way for Wednesday into Thursday. Picture becoming a bit clearer here. Cold air is looking more potent, which will also strengthen the front, so we're going to bump up those rain chances, particularly for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Could have some storms, too. Not anticipating a lot of severe weather, but we can't rule them out. Biggest threat with storms might be stronger winds and very heavy rain. We could still see some lingering showers on Thursday morning. We're keeping an eye on that for you.
If you are looking at making the long trip out to Morgantown, WV for the Tech game, it’s looking dry, but cold. So bring the winter gear.
