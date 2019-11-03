1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has suffered moderate injuries after a shooting in the 4300 block of 52nd Street on Sunday afternoon.
Police say call came in at 2:22 p.m. The caller said the suspect vehicle had fled the scene.
Another call said the victim had walked into a fire station in the 4800 block of 50th Street around 2:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to Covenant with a gunshot wound to his leg.
No suspect in custody yet, but we’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.