Pope’s new Network offering training classes for Lubbock clergy

Pope explains the idea behind the group: “We bring the people that lead our faith community, regardless of where we worship, whatever time of the week they come together. It’s about how we love Lubbock and how we can help Lubbock be a better place to live and to work. I think it also provides support for the men and women who are the leaders of our faith...that community they get to come together and get to know each other better and to do fellowship.”