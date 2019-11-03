Warmer Sunday With Rain Chances Increasing Mid-Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold start to the morning with high clouds drifting through the region. Southwesterly wind will become breezy today with temperatures this afternoon returning to the low to mid 70′s across the South Plains.
Gulf moisture will continue to stream into the region which will keep temperatures mild for Monday afternoon and increasing rain chances beginning late on Tuesday evening.
Light to moderate rain showers are expected to affect the region Wednesday through Thursday with some areas experiencing locally heavy rainfall.
At this time, no wintry precipitation is expected though morning low temperatures will continue to be chilly while afternoon temperatures by mid-week will remind us that winter is not too far away.
A slow rebound in afternoon temperatures will begin by end of week and provide pleasant conditions for next weekend.
