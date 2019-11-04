Arrington introduces bill to pull out of Paris Agreement at ‘earliest possible date’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) - District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington has formally introduced a bill that would encourage the United States to pull out of the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement as soon as possible. The earliest date the U.S. can officially withdraw is Nov. 4, 2020.
Almost 200 countries around the world signed into the agreement on Nov. 4, 2016 and are eligible to withdraw starting today, Nov. 4. However, the official withdraw will not take full effect until next year, according to the agreement rules.
The goal behind the agreement is for countries to voluntarily reduce emissions. The U.S. entered the agreement under the presidency of Barack Obama.
Arrington’s bill, which was introduced today, encourages President Donald Trump to take immediate action and make sure the U.S. is out of the agreement completely. Trump has, in recent weeks, said he intends to get the U.S. out of the agreement.
No plan has been made public on how the U.S. will get out of the agreement.
Other representatives who signed who co-sponsored the bill are: Jim Banks, Rob Bishop, Liz Cheney, James Comer, Ron Estes, Paul Gosar, David McKinley, Mark Meadows, Markwayne Mullin, Gary Palmer, Chip Roy and Randy Weber.
“At a time when American innovation is leading the way in environmental stewardship, the Paris Agreement is political window dressing, at best. This feel-good measure would have no meaningful impact on international air quality but, instead, would levy a huge tax on middle and working class families, costing Americans $250 billion dollars and 2.7 million jobs,” Arrington said in an official statement. “As a result, Americans would be forced to pay higher prices at the pump and for their homes; all the while, giving a pass to the world’s biggest polluters. Today, I am introducing legislation that will ensure Americans will no longer be bound by this feckless, inequitable, and economically crippling agreement.”
Read the full text of the bill here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.