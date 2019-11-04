Crash, roadwork causing delays on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The traffic situation on the South Loop was already not ideal for motorists today, but a crash on the access road between Quaker and Indiana is causing more of a headache.
Traffic in the eastbound lanes of Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana was delayed because of the on-ramp closure.
A crash involving at least two vehicles on the access road has caused emergency officials to divert traffic off of the access road onto Memphis Ave.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Motorists are urged to take an alternate route until the crash is cleared.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.