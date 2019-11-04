Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Weekend crash involves LPD vehicle, 1 injured after being hit by vehicle, 4 to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

By Michael Cantu | November 4, 2019 at 5:52 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:52 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, there were several crashes in the city over the weekend, the most recent Sunday night involved a Lubbock police SUV.

Meanwhile, an incident at 50th Street and Avenue Q left a pedestrian seriously injured.

  • That was reported about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street.
  • More information will be updated later today.
  • Read the latest here: Pedestrian struck by vehicle at 50th & Q

A shooting Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock left one person injured and police are trying to figure out who is responsible.

  • That happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of 52nd Street, near 50th Street and Quaker Avenue.
  • Police say someone was shot in the leg and then went to a fire station to get help.
  • Read more here: 1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting

Four White House officials are scheduled to testify before three house committees later this morning in the impeachment inquiries into President Donald Trump.

