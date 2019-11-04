Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, there were several crashes in the city over the weekend, the most recent Sunday night involved a Lubbock police SUV.
- That happened about 6:30 p.m. at South Loop 289 and University Avenue.
- At least two people suffered moderate injuries. An investigation is underway and no other details have been provided.
Meanwhile, an incident at 50th Street and Avenue Q left a pedestrian seriously injured.
- That was reported about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street.
A shooting Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock left one person injured and police are trying to figure out who is responsible.
- That happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of 52nd Street, near 50th Street and Quaker Avenue.
- Police say someone was shot in the leg and then went to a fire station to get help.
Four White House officials are scheduled to testify before three house committees later this morning in the impeachment inquiries into President Donald Trump.
- Two of those testifying work with the national security council and have first-hand knowledge of a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine.
- These are behind-closed-door meetings.
