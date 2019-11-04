Feds investigate owner of former Lubbock restaurant as ‘illegal sports bookie’

Original article by Scott Gordon
(NBC DFW) - Federal agents say the owner of Dallas’ iconic Italian restaurant Campisi’s is a large illegal sports bookie with ties to internet bookmaking websites in Costa Rica, according to a search warrant mistakenly unsealed by prosecutors and obtained by NBC 5.
According to the document, in February agents for Homeland Security Investigations and the criminal division of the IRS searched safety deposit boxes belonging to David Campisi, the restaurant owner and great-grandson of its founder.
They also searched the home of an alleged Campisi associate, Christopher “Gus” Schraeder, who has since pleaded guilty to a single illegal gambling charge.
Schraeder, who lives in Fort Worth, admitted he operated as a bookie with at least five other people in an operation that brought in at least $2,000 per day. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set. His plea agreement with prosecutors remains sealed.
Campisi has not been charged or arrested. His attorney, Michael Uhl, said he had no comment.
The search warrant, signed by an HSI agent, describes Campisi and Schraeder as “large bookmakers operating in the Dallas and North Texas area” since at least 2005.
David Campisi graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Hotel Restaurant Institutional management. Owners opened a location of the restaurant in Lubbock in Fall 2016 and it closed in Spring 2018.