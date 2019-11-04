Google Doodle: Will Rogers honored on 140th birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Anyone with any Texas Tech ties may have taken a little more interest in today’s Google Doodle. Because today, Nov. 4, marks the 140th birthday of Will Rogers.
So, Google paid tribute to American icon.
Rogers, who was born in Oklahoma in 1879 had a career in Vaudeville, film, newspapers and social commentary until his death on Aug. 15, 1935.
Those who have gone around the campus of Texas Tech probably noticed the 3,200-pound, 9-foot, 11-inch statue with the man on his horse Soapsuds. Though there is no direct tie Rogers had to Tech, his statue was a gift from a friend of his.
That man, Amon G. Carter, was vital to the establishment of Tech and served as the college’s first chairman of its board of directors.
“This statue will fit into the traditions and scenery of our great western country,” Carter said, according to a 1982 document in Tech’s Southwest Collection online archives. “Will Rogers felt at home in the Lubbock section. He punched cattle not far from this site. His statue is a befitting monument to your students and faculty.”
Carter donated that statue and the memorial was dedicated on Feb. 16, 1950.
A few traditions and legends surround the monument. One legend says the initial plan was to have Rogers and Soapsuds facing west into the sunset, but people did not want his rear-end facing downtown Lubbock.
Instead, both were turned 23-degrees to the east. There’s some indication that was a hit at Texas A&M, so the horse’s rear was in the direction of its campus — one of the school’s rivals.
Now-a-days, the statue is a center of tradition and is wrapped in red crepe paper by the university’s Saddle Tramps before every home football game. It is also wrapped in black following any notable tragedies.
Read more about the life of the actor, performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist and social commentator here.
