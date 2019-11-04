1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting, police continue search for suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a Central Lubbock shooting that left one man moderately injured.
Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a shooting in the 4300 block of 52nd Street. Thirty-seven-year-old Clayton Jackson was shot in the leg and went to a nearby fire station to get help.
He was taken to Covenant Health where he was treated and released.
No arrests have been made but, police are looking for three black male suspects who left the scene in a brown Ford Crown Victoria with a white bumper.
