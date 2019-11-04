KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bob

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bob, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bob is a 1-year-old pit-mix who has been with the shelter since August.
He is a sweet and friendly boy who is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Bob’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucas
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.