Red Raider basketball lands big prospect from Duncanville High

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - Just one day before the Red Raider basketball team tips off the 2019-20 season, the team picked up a big commitment for the 2020-21 season, Micah Peavy.
Peavy is the 61st-ranked player in the Class of 2020 and a four-star prospect from Duncanville High School, according to 247Sports.com.
The 6-foot, 7-inch small forward is ranked No. 32 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2020.
Peavy, the son of Duncanville Coach David Peavy, played alongside current Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey during high school.
Micah chose the Red Raiders over Florida, TCU and Texas.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.