Thunderstorms return to the viewing area, but first quite mild

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There's one more day of very pleasant weather. Then a day of mild early-November weather. Changes, of course, are on the way. Precipitation, along with thunderstorms, is in my forecast this week.
Today is the one more day of very pleasant weather. Well, if you like a mostly sunny sky, a light wind, and a high temperature in the 70s.
Tomorrow is the mild early-November day. It will be partly cloudy, the wind will continue on the light side, though temperatures will be lower. The morning will be slightly colder, and the afternoon will be nearly 10 degrees cooler.
Then more significant changes. Light rain may begin as early as sunrise Wednesday, but the chance will gradually increase through the day. Thunderstorms are likely in the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. While I'm not expecting severe storms, some may be strong, increasing the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall.
At this time, it appears the heaviest rainfall is most likely Wednesday night - early Thursday. Thunderstorms should end before sunrise Thursday, but rain is likely Thursday morning and may linger through the afternoon. A few rain showers may linger over the eastern viewing area into Thursday evening.
I expect all the precipitation to end before it gets cold enough for wintry precipitation.
In addition to the rain, it will be breezy both Wednesday and Thursday, and afternoon temperatures Thursday will only be in the 40s.
Lubbock’s high yesterday was 78°, nine degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock’s low this morning (as of this writing) was 39°, two degrees below the average for the date. The November 3 record low is 7° (1991) - the earliest occurrence in Fall of a single-digit temperature - and the record high 88° (2005). For today, November 4, Lubbock’s average low is 41° and the high 69°. The record low is 20° (1950) and the record high 88° (2017).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:52 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:10 AM CST.
