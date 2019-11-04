Thunderstorms return to the viewing area, but first quite mild

Lubbock’s high yesterday was 78°, nine degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock’s low this morning (as of this writing) was 39°, two degrees below the average for the date. The November 3 record low is 7° (1991) - the earliest occurrence in Fall of a single-digit temperature - and the record high 88° (2005). For today, November 4, Lubbock’s average low is 41° and the high 69°. The record low is 20° (1950) and the record high 88° (2017).