United Supermarkets pulls vegetable products after recall for listeria concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several vegetable products at United Supermarkets were pulled from the shelves after the CDC issued a recall of more than 100 products over listeria concerns.
Spokespersons with United Supermarkets issued a statement Monday advising they had a number of the recalled products in stock but they have since taken them from the shelves.
“Of the 100 voluntarily recalled products linked to possible Listeria contamination, only 11 were shipped to our stores and they have been pulled from shelves. Any guest who might have purchased an item prior to the voluntary recall may return the item to the store for a full refund.”
A full list of the recalled items can be found here.
Additional information can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.