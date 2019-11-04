Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being hit Sunday night

Pedestrian seriously injured in crash
By KCBD Digital | November 3, 2019 at 8:04 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:39 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night incident in which a woman was hit by a car while walking across 50th Street.

The call came in about 7:41 p.m. after the pedestrian was hit crossing 50th Street not in a cross walk, according to LPD. The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu did not see the pedestrian and hit her.

She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The identifies of the driver and the pedestrian have not bee released by police.

Police confirm that a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at 50th & Avenue Q. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Police confirm that a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at 50th & Avenue Q. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

