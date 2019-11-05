Amendments, bonds, city leadership positions on ballot this Election Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Registered voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on constitutional amendments and special elections.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In Lubbock County, voters can either stop by the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave. or the 19 other locations. Most of the voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
And look down below for the list of proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Proposition 1 (HJR 72)
“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition 2 (SJR 79)
“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition 3 (HJR 34)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition 4 (HJR 38)
“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Proposition 5 (SJR 24)
“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition 6 (HJR 12)
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas."
Proposition 7 (HJR 151)
“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition 8 (HJR 4)
“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition 9 (HJR 95)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition 10 (SJR 32)
“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
Special Elections:
Voters throughout Lubbock County and the South Plains have some major decisions to make when it comes to special elections, too.
Major ballot initiatives around the area include filling two city leadership positions in Slaton and three school district bond proposals in Ropes, Plainview and Wilson.
Five people are on the ballot to fill the mayor’s spot in Slaton, after the death of its mayor D.W. “Dubbin" Englund in late-May. Lynn Nowlin, Clifton Shaw, Sonny Bullard, Coy Evans and John Gatica are running for that spot.
Slaton is also looking to fill the position of City Commissioner Ward 4, which was also left empty after the death of James A. “Buster” Tucker, who died a few days before Englund in May. The three people who are on that ballot are Charlie Haynes Jr., Terry D. Reeves and Vernon Steese.
The Ropes Independent School District is taking a a $5.8 million bond proposal to its ballot box. If passed, that money will go to adding more classrooms and cafeteria space to its existing buildings.
That would also increase the tax rate in the town to $1.5584 per $100 valuation.
Plainview ISD will also have an election to make adjustments to its existing facilities through a $76.62 million bond.
The bond would provide all campuses in the district with more secured entry ways, expand and renovate its elementary schools, and re-adjust its middle schools.
La Mesa Elementary School would be expanded and two elementary schools would be added. The district would also demolish five old elementary school buildings. Early childhood and pre-kindergarten programs would also be introduced to all elementary campuses.
Estacado Middle School would be expanded, renovated and turned into a transition middle school for seventh and eighth graders. PISD’s, Coronado Middle School would also be expanded and renovated, then used as an intermediate campus for fifth and sixth graders.
A $7. 66 million bond for Wilson ISD would also pay for construction, acquisitions and equipping buildings. The bond would also allow for the purchase of more buses for the district.
