Another Weather Change Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another change in our weather pattern will means an increasing chance of showers and storms followed by much colder air and strong winds. It will begin tomorrow morning with light rain followed by showers then storms in the afternoon. Storms will continue through Wednesday night into mid-day Thursday. While severe weather is not expected, some storms may produce small hail, high winds and will likely produce some heavy rain. Computer models predict from ½” rain to near 2” over the South Plains.
As the latest upper level storm moves over the area it will pull another shot of very cold air into the west Texas region. That means some wintry precipitation will occur in the northern South Plains by early Thursday and could continue in the northern areas until early afternoon.
Rain will slowly exit the region Thursday evening; however, areas with water on the road will have icy spots on Friday morning. That could be an issue across the area for a brief period Friday morning.
As the storm moves east it will slowly warm on Friday and Saturday.
Here’s the breakdown on temps; Wednesday low 60s; Thursday morning 39 and temperatures will drop on Thursday afternoon ending in the mid-30s by late afternoon.
