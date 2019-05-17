Another Weather Change Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another change in our weather pattern will means an increasing chance of showers and storms followed by much colder air and strong winds. It will begin tomorrow morning with light rain followed by showers then storms in the afternoon. Storms will continue through Wednesday night into mid-day Thursday. While severe weather is not expected, some storms may produce small hail, high winds and will likely produce some heavy rain. Computer models predict from ½” rain to near 2” over the South Plains.