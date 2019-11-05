Art auction, sale to benefit survivors of sex trafficking in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - OneVoiceHome is holding their second annual Art of Freedom art sale and auction on November 9, 2019. The event is free to attend and will be held at the Mckenzie-Meket Alumni Center at Texas Tech University. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the art sale closes at 9:15 p.m.
The Art of Freedom is a the signature fundraising event for OneVoiceHome. OneVoiceHome is a Faith Based, State Licensed, Therapeutic Residential Treatment Center for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking Survivors. The OVH will serve young girls ages 12 to 18.
They will experience individualized and holistic care. Their healing journey will include emotional, mental, spiritual, educational, and physical tools for them to find individual success!
Local, national, and world renowned artists are recognized, and have graciously donated fabulous works, including fine art that anyone would be proud to display. As well, local art students have contributed to the youth art section.
Works from $25 to $2,000+.
Art includes paintings, photography, sculpture, fabrics, woodwork, pottery, jewelry, and more.
All funds raised benefit the furthering of OneVoiceHome.
Where is OneVoiceHome right now you might ask? The staff is working on internal stability, 60+ policies and procedures in accordance with Texas State Licensing, readying the campus in accordance with Texas State Licensing, building programs, and more.
