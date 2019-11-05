Austin Starns reindicted, charged with 2 counts of solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was reindicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.
34-year-old Austin Starns was arrested back in October 2016 as part of a DPS sting operation designed to catch sexual predators.
Court documents say Starns responded to an online ad made by a team of investigators pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.
DPS officials say Starns began an email conversation with the girl, saying he wanted to have sex with her and sending her a picture of his genitals.
Starns was arrested the day after the sting operation and was released on $10,000 bond.
He was originally indicted by a grand jury back in May 2017 and while the case continued.
He was reindicted on Nov. 5, 2019.
