Austin Starns reindicted, charged with 2 counts of solicitation of a minor
Austin Starns charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital | November 5, 2019 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:42 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was reindicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

34-year-old Austin Starns was arrested back in October 2016 as part of a DPS sting operation designed to catch sexual predators.

Court documents say Starns responded to an online ad made by a team of investigators pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

DPS officials say Starns began an email conversation with the girl, saying he wanted to have sex with her and sending her a picture of his genitals.

Starns was arrested the day after the sting operation and was released on $10,000 bond.

He was originally indicted by a grand jury back in May 2017 and while the case continued.

He was reindicted on Nov. 5, 2019.

