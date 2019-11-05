Chapter 9 of WellSaid: Bye week over & focused on WVU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a heartbreaking loss against Kansas, the Red Raiders had a bye week to recoup and regroup to prepare for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
So for Coach Wells, how has his team responded through the bye week?
"Good. I think they, I think last week was good. It was a combination of practice and rest. They came in here this morning, even last night, I think refreshed, refocused. There's a little bit of a renewed energy, I think for this stretch run. You got four games left, our guys know that this a competitive league. And a lot of games on Saturdays, especially the ones lately, have come down to the wire. We need to find a way to win one, to finish one. And I think they're very well aware of that. They have continued to play hard and bust their tail for us and I respect our guys for that, I love our guys for that, I think that shows buy-in. But the biggest thing for us is that we continue down our process, we live by our core values, the things that we're going to do every single day to give us a chance to win and deserve victory on Saturday and that's what we have to continue to fight for as coaches and as leaders in this program, the culture and the how, how you do things every day. But I like the way our guys are playing, they're practicing hard, and, man, we're going to turn the corner and we need to find a way to win one. We know that."
A big goal for this team in the first year of the Matt Wells era has been to make a bowl game... And, with four games remaining, the Red Raiders need three wins to become bowl eligible.
Coach Wells knows, his team needs to figure out a way to finish games for them to reach their ultimate goal.
"There's nothing magical that you can do, I mean we put them in a ton of situational football in terms of in our walkthroughs as well as in our practices, two minute, last second this, last-second that, we do quite a bit, we have always done quite a bit, that's how our staff has always kind of operated and making them aware of those. The more you got to, you know, you put them in, hopefully, hopefully in a game they can reverted back to some confidence they had coming out of practice but then at the end of the day you need to make a play in a game and find that confidence and that you are going to finish out a game. You go look at the Baylor game, think the offense gets the ball what four minutes to go on the road, four-ish, and we go all the way down the field and you score, I mean, that can give you confidence. We need to have a defensive stand now in the last couple minutes where we stand up and we do get off the field on one of those third and 21s, third and 15s, you know, the 99-yard drive at Baylor, we got to get off the field on those and I think when we do we'll have confidence."
So now, the Red Raiders are preparing to make the 1,464-mile flight to Morgantown, West Virginia to face the Mountaineers.
Tech enters the game as one-and-a-half point favorites...
But, coach Wells says - the Red Raider defensive line needs to get a dependable pass rush if they want to be more consistent on the defensive side of the ball.
“We got to be able to establish pressure on the quarterback with the three-man front. And there’s been times we did that. I mean, all you got to do is flip on the Oklahoma State game. And we need to do that. That’s technique, playing on edges, it’s a relentless effort, it’s the twos, the second guys coming in, the guys that are backups coming in and playing with the same intensity and fire and passion. But the answers can’t always add two more guys to the rush. You guys all know the pluses and minuses with that. But I think when we have gotten pressure on the quarterback, it certainly helps the back end when the ball’s coming out a little bit quicker. But we need, great point, we need to do that, we know that it’s been a point of emphasis and discussion in the last week.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.