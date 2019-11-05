Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Election Day is today, search continues for 3-year-old from San Antonio, Texas Tech men’s basketball starts in U.S.A

By Michael Cantu | November 5, 2019 at 5:42 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 5:42 AM

On Daybreak Today, it is Election Day in Texas, voters head to the polls to decide on 10 amendments to the State Constitution.

Police in San Antonio continue the search for a missing 2-year-old who they believe is in grave danger.

Texas Tech men’s basketball begin its season today.

The United States has begun the process of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.

  • This is the first step in the year-long process to leave the landmark agreement that reduces emissions of planet-warming gasses.
  • The withdrawal is still subject to the outcome of next year’s U.S. presidential election.
  • Read that story from The Associated Press here: Trump now has opening to pull US out of Paris climate pact

