Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, it is Election Day in Texas, voters head to the polls to decide on 10 amendments to the State Constitution.
- Some area towns there are local issues on the ballots as well.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Amendments, bonds, city leadership positions on ballot this Election Day
Police in San Antonio continue the search for a missing 2-year-old who they believe is in grave danger.
- Her name is Jaya Ailani Trevino, and investigators believe her father, 33-year-old Juan Trevino, assaulted his ex-wife and took Jaya.
- She is about 3-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl from San Antonio believed to be in immediate danger
Texas Tech men’s basketball begin its season today.
- The Red Raiders will host Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
- Tech is ranked No. 13 nationally.
Red Raider basketball lands big prospect from Duncanville High
The United States has begun the process of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.
- This is the first step in the year-long process to leave the landmark agreement that reduces emissions of planet-warming gasses.
- The withdrawal is still subject to the outcome of next year’s U.S. presidential election.
Trump now has opening to pull US out of Paris climate pact
