Family Promise, Sondra’s Song to host ‘New Beginnings’ fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Family Promise and Sondra’s Song are hosting a large fundraising event in November. The“New Beginnings” event will be held at the Overton Hotel on November 14, 2019 starting at 6:30 p.m. The hotel is located at 2322 Mac Davis Ln.
Homelessness among children and families is exploding in Lubbock. Lubbock ISD reports that 634 children enrolled in school identifies as homeless. In addition, 1,200 young people in Texas ages 18-24 are left homeless when they age out of the foster care system.
Family Promise of Lubbock not only ends homelessness and increases income for the families we serve but ensures they do not become homeless again. The need is great and growing every year for a place for families to stay together to work through their homelessness experience. Family Promise has nearly a 100% success rate in ending homelessness for families under our guidance.
Sondra’s Song provides youth being exited from foster care with a supportive pathway to higher education and meaningful careers and gives hope to young people who may have felt there was none. The goal of the program is to provide training, support and guidance to youth graduating from foster care that will enhance their ability to transition into independent living.
Our “New Beginnings” event is expected to draw more than 300 supporters.
Entertainment will be provided by The Dance Gallery. The Master of Ceremonies is Kase Wilbanks from KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Those in attendance will be blessed by testimonies of current and past families and youth as they tell their journey from being homeless to becoming self-supporting by participating in the programs as Family Promise and Sondra’s Song.
Tickets are available for purchase here. The cost is $50 per person before November 7 and $75 after November 7. Table and corporate sponsorships are available.
An auction will also be held during the event. To donate an auction item, call (806) 744-5035.
