Governor Abbott appoints Lubbock attorney Larry Doss to Seventh Court of Appeals
November 5, 2019 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 1:28 PM

Provided by Office of the Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lawrence M. “Larry” Doss to the Seventh Court of Appeals for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Lawrence M. “Larry” Doss of Lubbock is a partner with Mullin Hoard & Brown, LLP, and is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the State Bar College and a life member of the Texas Bar Foundation, American Bar Foundation, and the American Bar Association. Additionally, he is a member and Paul Harris fellow of the Rotary Club of Lubbock, member of the American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball Organizing Committee, and a founding officer and Master in the Texas Tech University American Inn of Court. Doss received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communication Studies from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.