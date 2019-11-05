Joe Daniel Sanchez indicted, charged with Aug. 8 robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 36-year-old Joe Daniel Sanchez of Lubbock was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with robbery after an incident on Aug. 8.
Police say Sanchez and another person assaulted the victim after he stopped to ask for directions.
The police report says Sanchez threatened the victim with what turned out to be a BB gun and took his wallet, containing credit cards.
The victim managed to flee the scene at Carriage House, then returned and called police.
Police placed Sanchez and a woman under arrest. Sanchez was charged with robbery, the woman was charged with credit/debit card abuse.
Sanchez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $10,000 bond.
