LCU Lady Chaps fall in final preseason game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The LCU Lady Chaps went through the grinder during their preseason schedule but were able to compete with some of the nation’s best division one programs.
On Monday night, the LCU Lady Chaps faced No. 10 Mississippi State in their final preseason game before they start the year.
After the first quarter, LCU had a 25-22 lead over the Bulldogs and would trail by one heading into the halftime break.
But, in the second half, Mississippi State made some adjustments and was able to limit the Lady Chaps offensively - as they defeated LCU, 78-57.
Allie Schulte had a team-high 17-points and Maddi Chitsey followed that with 16.
Up next, the No. 2 LCU Lady Chaps will start their season in Colorado, when they face CSU-Pueblo on Nov. 8.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.