Rain chances heading up, with temps moving down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It was a beautiful day on the South Plains with a high of 75 degrees in Lubbock for the afternoon. Some of the communities in the southern regions had high temps in the low to mid 80s for Monday afternoon.
A change on the way as a cold front will move out of the area overnight leaving colder temps for both the morning and afternoon on Tuesday. However, only a modest drop in the temperatures with this first front.
Unfortunately, another stronger cold front will move over the region on Thursday bringing a chance of rain and even a wintry mix for portions of the northwest South Plains, panhandle and eastern New Mexico.
You can highs in the 30s in the north and 40s for most of the South Plains on Thursday.
As for rainfall, it may begin on Wednesday and increase in coverage by Wednesday night into Thursday. Strong thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, with amount of one to two inches for some of the region.
While the storms may be strong, the chance of severe storms will be low on Wednesday.
By Friday it should be sunny and a slow warming trend will follow.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.