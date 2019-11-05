Severe storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are on the way, some of them significant. The changes include much cooler air - some quite cold, rain - some heavy, and storms - some possibly severe. Today’s story looks at all of that, and what weather to expect on Game Day.
Today's weather, while colder this morning and much cooler this afternoon (versus yesterday), remains seasonably mild. It is early November after all. It will be mostly sunny with some clouds late today. The wind will be light, generally around 8 to 10 mph. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeast.
Tomorrow more significant changes will take place. Light rain may begin as early as sunrise Wednesday, but the chance will gradually increase through the day. Thunderstorms are likely in the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.
In earlier outlooks I mentioned I was not expecting severe storms, but some might be strong. Data this morning now indicates that some storms may become marginally severe, meaning they may produce hail up to about one inch in diameter and wind gusts near 60 mph. The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall remains unchanged.
The most likely time for the heaviest rainfall remains unchanged. It is still late Wednesday into early Thursday. Thunderstorms should end before sunrise Thursday, but rain is likely to continue into the afternoon. A few rain showers may linger over the eastern viewing area into early Thursday evening.
I expect all the precipitation to end before it gets cold enough for wintry precipitation, with the possible exception of the far northwestern corner of the KCBD viewing area. There a light wintry mix or light snow may fall. While not expected to be a widespread problem, elevated roadways (such as bridges and overpasses) may become slick.
Later this morning I’ll add today’s video, which will include the precipitation outlook - the when, where, type, and amounts.
In addition to the rain, it will be breezy Wednesday and somewhat windy Thursday. Daytime temperatures Thursday will only be in the 40s.
The Red Raiders visit Morgantown WV this Saturday. Game Day will be dry but cold. Based on this morning’s data, early tailgaters should dress for a temperature in the low to mid-20s. The wind is anticipated to be minimal. Still, a wind chill reading near 20 degrees is possible early in the day. The end-of-game temperature will be in the mid-40s. The sky will be mostly fair.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.