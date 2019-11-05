Stuff the Boot fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 7 to raise money for Monument of Courage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, will be holding a Stuff the Boost fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Volunteers will be at major intersections collecting money for the proposed Monument of Courage, intended to honor Gold Star families and Purple Heart recipients at the Lubbock Area War Veterans Memorial.
You can find them at:
University & S. Loop 289
Quaker & S. Loop 289
Indiana & S. Loop 289
Slide & S. Loop 289
The monument is expected to cost $200,000.
