Stuff the Boot fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 7 to raise money for Monument of Courage

Volunteers will be at major intersections collecting money for the proposed Monument of Courage, intended to honor Gold Star families at the Lubbock Area War Veterans Memorial. (Source: Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900)
By KCBD Digital | November 5, 2019 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 2:34 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, will be holding a Stuff the Boost fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Volunteers will be at major intersections collecting money for the proposed Monument of Courage, intended to honor Gold Star families and Purple Heart recipients at the Lubbock Area War Veterans Memorial.

You can find them at:

University & S. Loop 289

Quaker & S. Loop 289

Indiana & S. Loop 289

Slide & S. Loop 289

The monument is expected to cost $200,000.

