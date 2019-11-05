Tech basketball hosts home-opener against Eastern Illinois

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team begins its season today against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside of the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech, the No. 13 nationally ranked team is made up of a lot of new faces this year. There are only two seniors on the roster and three players returning this year: Avery Benson, Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti.
The Red Raiders, of course, went to the National Championship game last season and the year before that was stopped at the Elite 8 game. There is lots of anticipation building on the team Coach Chris Beard has put together this year.
Both students and fans are encouraged to get to the game early as well. The first 10,000 fans who get to the game will get a free replica Final Four, National Championship banner.
This is also one of the first five home games students must attendant in order to get a guaranteed ticket to the Kentucky vs. Texas Tech game on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Get a little more information on the home opener in this week’s Fireside Chat:
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.