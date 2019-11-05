Texas lawmakers ask Gov. Greg Abbott to stop execution of Rodney Reed, whose guilt is widely doubted

At his trial in 1998, experts testified that Stites was sexually assaulted just before her death, which the medical examiner estimated happened around the time she would have been driving to work at around 3 a.m. Since then, the medical examiner has clarified in an affidavit that it would be impossible to pinpoint an exact time. Other pathologists brought in by Reed’s lawyers have said Stites was murdered before midnight, when Fennell said she was at home with only him. The medical examiner and other experts also now say there was no evidence the sperm matching Reed was a result of the sexual assault, and could have remained in Stites’ body for more than a day after consensual sex.