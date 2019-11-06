An increase in today’s severe threat in the viewing area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The risk of severe weather in the viewing area is increasing. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is elevating the risk in the KCBD viewing area from marginal to slight. Breaks in the cloud cover are helping temperatures to warm faster, and therefore this afternoon will be slightly warmer and with more instability, than earlier expectations.
The main risk remains hail, possibly as large as one to two inches in diameter. A secondary risk is isolated wind gusts near 60 mph. An isolated tornado is possible, though the chance at any given location is very low. Locally heavy rain is likely, posing an isolated flood threat.
If you can, please tune to KCBD NewsChannel 11 for watches or warnings which may be issued. Also, use our free weather app for notifications of any watch or warning which may be issued for your location. Under the app settings, enable “Follow Me” and notifications.
Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are active in the viewing area at midday. Coverage and intensity, along with the risk of severe weather, will increase this afternoon and evening.
Around late evening a cold front will arrive and thunderstorms will end. The potential for heavy rain, however, will continue into the first hours of Thursday. Temperatures through the evening will be well-above freezing, so all precipitation will be liquid.
As the temperature falls overnight, a light wintry mix will be possible near and after daybreak in the far northern KCBD viewing area. The is a slim possibility elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses, in that area may become icy.
Rain showers will gradually diminish in coverage and intensity through the day Thursday, generally from west to east. A few rain showers may linger over the eastern viewing area until about sunset.
In addition to the rain, tomorrow will be somewhat windy and cold. In fact, the warmest time of day will be early, with the temperature falling through the day. Quite a change.
Temperatures will warm just a bit Friday, then a bit more Saturday. For a Friday Night Football forecast, set your location either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App to the game location. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location.
Weather for the Tech game in Morgantown WV this Saturday will be dry but cold. If you plan on attending any early-morning tailgating I suggest you plan for a bit of winter cold. For an updated GameDay Forecast set your location, either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App, to Norman OK. That will center the radar and the forecast point to that location.
As of 10:15 AM, no rain has been reported at the Lubbock airport and only a trace at the KCBD studio. Reports from the Texas Tech Mesonet weather stations, in inches:
0.13 Seminole
0.06 Welch
0.04 O'Donnell
0.03 Denver City
0.03 Seagraves
0.01 Wolfforth
