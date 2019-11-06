2 arrested after man was beaten, bound, kidnapped, dumped in cotton field

On Oct. 27, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office (LSO) deputies were called to a location outside the city limits in reference to an individual that was located in a cotton field by a passerby. The victim indicated he was beaten, bound and kidnapped by Marcques Reeder, 30, and Jessica Pena, 34. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and transported him inside that vehicle to a location near Shallowater, where they dumped him in a cotton field.