Crash involving semi, pickup detours traffic on East FM 1585

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. at East FM 1585 and CR 2900, which is west of Posey and southeast of Slaton, has caused some traffic delays in that area. The area is near the Slaton Highway.
Initial reports say there is debris in the roadway and multiple ambulances have been called to the scene. The Slaton Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation have also been called to the scene.
Officials say the crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
Texas DPS reports that for unknown reasons, the pickup was driving east in the westbound lane on FM 1585 near County Road 2900. The semi and the truck collided in the eastbound lane.
Both drivers were transported to UMC. The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries, while the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.
