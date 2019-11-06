Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Many turn out for Nov. 5 elections, Red Raiders win season-opener, man arrested after family killed in Mexico

By Michael Cantu | November 6, 2019 at 6:20 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 6:20 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the results are in for the Nov. 5 elections.

A Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner is behind bars.

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team opened its season with a non-conference game against Eastern Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 15,000 people.

Nine United States citizens were killed in an ambush in Mexico and hours ago one person was taken into custody.

