Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the results are in for the Nov. 5 elections.
- Texans passed all but one proposed amendment to the state constitution.
- Slaton will have a runoff for mayor between Lynn Nowlin and John Gatica. The town also now has a new commissioner for its Ward 4, Charlie Haynes Jr.
- Ropes, Plainview and Wilson ISD all passed their bond proposals.
- Details here: ELECTION RESULTS: Texas voters in favor of Proposition 4, prohibiting state income tax
A Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner is behind bars.
- Thirty-year-old Zakri Redding is charged with two counts of improper photo or video in a bathroom.
- Redding worked at University Medical Center’s Northwest Pediatrics but was recently hired at UMC’s Freedom Clinic.
- Read that story here: Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner arrested, charged with improper photography
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team opened its season with a non-conference game against Eastern Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 15,000 people.
- Newcomer Jahmi’us Ramsey led the No. 13 Red Raiders with 19 points.
- Returning started Davide Moretti sunk 13 and won 85 to 60.
- Get a recap here: No. 13 Red Raiders win season opener against Eastern Illinois
Nine United States citizens were killed in an ambush in Mexico and hours ago one person was taken into custody.
- Three women and six children, who were all in one family, were caravanning to a wedding when they were ambushed.
- Eight children survived the attack by spending hours in the Sonoran Desert.
- Read the latest here: GRAPHIC: US child survivors of Mexico ambush saved by courage, mother
