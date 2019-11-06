FBI arrests man in Shallowater, charged with sending obscene communications to a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man on Tuesday, charging him with sending obscene communications to a minor.
Darren Kyle Davis, 47, was arrested on a federal warrant by Lubbock Sheriffs’ Deputies and the FBI at a home in the 1200 block of 6th Street in Shallowater.
According to federal court documents, the teen has been a friend of Davis’ family since around September 20, 2019. Davis began contacting the teen via text. The teen was 14-years-old at the time.
The teen’s mother discovered text messages between Davis and her daughter.
The text messages were they would discuss things of a sexual nature where Davis would encourage her to perform sexual acts with her boyfriend. He then asked the teen to delete those conversations and to not tell anyone they were communicating.
When the teen’s mother found the texts, she notified school officials who contacted the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis, who lives in Shallowater, was arrested and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center without a bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.
