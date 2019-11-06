Heavy rain and severe risk today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers and a thundershower or two moved into the viewing area this morning, pretty much along our forecast timeline. Activity will increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening, with a low risk of severe weather.
While the risk of severe weather is low, a few storms may become marginally severe. The primary threat is hail up to about an inch in diameter. A secondary, lesser, threat is wind gusts near 60 mph. The time frame is mainly late afternoon through mid-evening. An isolated tornado or two will be possible in the southern viewing area, mainly in the Permian Basin, during the early evening.
Around late evening a cold front will arrive and thunderstorms will end. The potential for heavy rain, however, will continue into the first hours of Thursday. Temperatures through the evening will be well-above freezing, so all precipitation will be liquid.
As the temperature falls overnight, a light wintry mix will be possible near and after daybreak in the far northern KCBD viewing area. The is a slim possibility elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses, in that area may become icy.
Rain showers will gradually diminish in coverage and intensity through the day Thursday, generally from west to east. A few rain showers may linger over the eastern viewing area until about sunset.
In addition to the rain, tomorrow will be somewhat windy and cold. In fact, the warmest time of day will be early, with the temperature falling through the day. Quite a change.
Temperatures will warm just a bit Friday, then a bit more Saturday. For a Friday Night Football forecast, set your location either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App to the game location. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location.
Weather for the Tech game in Morgantown WV this Saturday will be dry but cold. If you plan on attending any early-morning tailgating I suggest you plan for a bit of winter cold. For an updated GameDay Forecast set your location, either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App, to Norman OK. That will center the radar and the forecast point to that location.
As of 7:45 AM, no rain has been reported at the Lubbock airport and only a trace at the KCBD studio. Reports from the Texas Tech Mesonet, in inches:
0.07 Seminole
0.04 O'Donnell
0.03 Welch
