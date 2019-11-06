Josh Jung wins Bobby Brogan Collegiate Slugger award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night in Fort Worth, Red Raider Josh Jung capped off his Texas Tech career by picking up the Bobby Brogan Collegiate Slugger Award, given to the best college baseball hitter in this part of the country.
Jung hit .343 his Senior season with the Red Raiders with 15 home runs and 58 RBI. He had 82 hits and scored 65 runs for the Red Raiders who made it back to the College World Series.
Red Raiders Coach Tim Tadlock was in attendance last night as Jung was presented his award.
Jung, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers, finished up the season with the Hickory Crawdads.
