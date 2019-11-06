KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chico, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chico is a 1-year-old dog who was taken to LAS along with 17 others.
He is timid at first, but warms up to others quickly. He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Chico’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Nov. 6, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
