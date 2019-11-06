Littlefield man faces up to life in prison for enticement of a minor

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Littlefield man has pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor and faces up to life in prison.
According to federal court documents, a Littlefield Police Department detective received information from the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in reference to 32-year-old Jason Andrew Cavazos communicating with a 13-year-old female in a sexually explicit manner via Facebook.
The detective was able to find Cavazos was a registered sex offender living in Littlefield. The 13-year-old was also living in Littlefield.
The juvenile was interviewed by detectives with her mother present. She said she and Cavazos began their relationship on Facebook and met up in December 2018. She told detectives she performed oral sex on Cavazos and that he was aware she was only 13-years-old.
Cavazos was then arrested and taken into custody of the Littlefield Police Department. He waived his Miranda warnings and agreed to answer questions. He admitted he sent the Facebook messages and had a sexual relationship with the minor, knowing she was younger than 17 years of age.
Cavazos has pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.
He faces 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, five years to life of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
He will be sentenced on February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Lubbock.
