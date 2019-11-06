Lubbock City Council approves preliminary analysis for potential expansion of Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved a resolution this evening authorizing the mayor to execute a contract with Chapman Harvey Architects Inc. to develop preliminary concepts and cost analysis for the potential expansion of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Mayor Pope said nearly a year ago, consultants brought forward some ideas about a potential expansion of the Civic Center. He said it was set aside at the time, but this evening, they voted to hire a local firm to do some cost estimates on it.
Mayor Pope said the contract will cost 94,000 budgeted dollars. He said the city has received a lot of feedback that the Civic Center is not sufficient for some of the conferences that want to come to Lubbock.
Pope said the two things they hear the most are the need for more exhibit space and an update on the meeting facilities.
“As we continue to grow as a community, I mean remember, our community is 270,000 people, just the city. The Civic Center is 45 years old, it was built for a much different community than we are today,” Pope said.
Pope said an expansion would bring more people to Lubbock, driving the economy by filling up local hotels and restaurants with visitors.
Pope said this is going to be a long process. He expects it to be four or five months before the preliminary numbers come back.
