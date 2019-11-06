Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner arrested, charged with improper photography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner has been arrested and charged with improper photo or video in a bathroom, according to the Lubbock County Detention Center jail roster.
The jail roster indicates Zakri Blake Redding, 30, of Lubbock, has been charged with two counts and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $20,000 bond.
According to officials with University Medical Center, Redding is on paid administrative leave from UMC Freedom Clinic at 50th and Avenue Q, but was at UMC Northwest Pediatrics, located at 416 Frankford Ave. before that.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering details about what led to his arrest and will update this story as soon as the information becomes available.
