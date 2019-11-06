No injuries in wreck, drivers advised to avoid South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers should avoid the South Loop and Quaker for the time being, as crews clean up from a crash along the inside lanes.
LPD says one car was involved in the collision. A KCBD photojournalist captured a photo of the truck facing the wrong way, with a rear tire on the median wall.
Police say there were no injuries, but TXDOT traffic cameras indicate eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.
Please use caution when driving in this area.
