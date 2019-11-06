No. 13 Red Raiders win Season Opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 13th-ranked Red Raiders ended the night with an 85-60 season opening win over Eastern Illinois.
In the most anticipated basketball season opener in over 20 years, Texas Tech started the night showing off their Big 12 and Final Four banners from last season.
With 10 new faces, including seven freshmen, the Red Raiders opened up a 15-point halftime lead at 46-31.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey led the way with 19 points.
Grad Transfer TJ Holyfield on 7-8 shooting finished with 15 points.
Davide Moretti, one of two returners who saw significant playing time last year, added 13.
Terrance Shannon added 11 points.
The Red Raiders were 8-14 from the three-point line. Tech caused 15 Panthers turnovers.
Texas Tech is next in action Saturday night hosting Bethune-Cookman at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.
